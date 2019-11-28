 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 28.11.2019 06:27 am

Unclaimed pensions affair needs thorough probing

PREMIUM!
Unclaimed pensions affair needs thorough probing

Pensioner. Image: iStock

More than that, however, a system which allows such abuse of financially vulnerable people must be drastically changed.

One of the biggest social problems facing South Africa is that when people retire, they don’t have enough to live on, which creates financial pressure both on the state and their families. At the same time, government and personal finance experts urge people to save for that proverbial rainy day. So, it is shocking to hear that more than R51 billion in unclaimed pension benefits is lying in pension funds and investment houses. A campaign to reclaim these benefits is being spearheaded by the Unclaimed Benefits Committee, representing a group of claimants, together with nonprofit organisation Open Secrets. The two...
Related Stories
Trade union pension funds sit on R42bn in unclaimed benefits 26.11.2019
Battle to recover R42bn in unclaimed pension money about to kick into high gear 22.11.2019
The potential unintended consequences of prescribed assets 14.6.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.