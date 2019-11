As the hours, minutes and seconds count down to Black Friday, many of you are steeling yourselves – as did the soldiers of old – to go into the battle. You will be armed with cash, credit and debit cards and protected (perhaps) by padded shoulders because it can get brutally physical in the breakneck charge for HD TVs. Some of you will be camping outside the doors of major retail chains at midnight tonight, knowing they will open then – and that you won’t have to bunk work tomorrow to secure your bargains. Some of you will, no doubt,...

