Editorials 27.11.2019 06:30 am

Forget about Free State, Eskom, what about Soweto?

Forget about Free State, Eskom, what about Soweto?

Eskom load shedding.

According to Eskom’s figures, Soweto owes more than R18 billion for electricity. That is more than the R17 billion owed by all the defaulting municipalities in SA.

There is an enormous elephant in the Eskom room … but it is no surprise at all that no one in the ANC can recognise it. Even as the state power utility threatened to cut off power to Bloemfontein and some other Free State towns to force them to pay their electricity arrears, there was silence about what might happen to the gargantuan debt accumulated in the ANC heartland, Soweto. According to Eskom’s figures, Soweto owes more than R18 billion for electricity supplied. That is more than the cumulative R17 billion owed by all the other defaulting municipalities in South...
