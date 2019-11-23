 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 23.11.2019 06:30 am

Jail terms needed for graft to set an example

PREMIUM!
Jail terms needed for graft to set an example

Advocate Bongani Bongo. Picture: ANA

The point about arrests and jail terms is not solely that they punish the guilty, but these sentences must also act as a deterrent to others.

Waiting for the Hawks to start arresting those linked with corruption has been like waiting for the drought to break. And, as with the weather, sometimes the first showers can mean little over the long term. So, while we are quietly optimistic over the arrest on Thursday of former state security minister and member of parliament Bongani Bongo, we won’t get over excited just yet. That’s because, as one cynical observer put it, the current South African justice system resembles the “catch and release” process which is well known by anglers. Bongo was arrested for 13 counts of corruption after...
Related Stories
University of Limpopo alumni call on Bongo to step down as convocation leader 22.11.2019
Zuma absent during his latest attempt to avoid corruption charges 22.11.2019
Hawks arrests: Bongani Bongo says Ace Magashule is next 22.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


 
Black Friday

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.