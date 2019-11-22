 
 
Editorials 22.11.2019

Employ efficient people, not cadres, to save SA

Employ efficient people, not cadres, to save SA

Until we start running our entire country on merit, not political loyalty, the failed state path will continue to beckon.

If there was any doubt – before the release of the auditor-general’s (AG) annual report – that South Africa is inexorably heading down the road to “failed state” status, that doubt must be dissipating. The AG’s report said irregular expenditure by government departments, provincially and nationally, continues to soar. In the 2018-19 financial year, this dodgy spending amounted to R62.5 billion, up almost R10 billion from the year before. The huge increase – 20% year-on-year – in irregular expenditure is shocking because it shows that Cyril Ramaphosa’s promised “New Dawn” of efficiency and a crackdown on looting may have been...
