Editorials 22.11.2019 06:23 am

Stubborn insurers add pain to families’ grieving

The family of Sifiso Mtshali carried his body in a body bag to Old Mutual offices to secure his funeral policy pay-out, 20 November 2019.

It seems to many policyholders trying to make claims, that insurers will go out of their way to avoid paying.

There must have been many people who enjoyed the squirming by insurer Old Mutual after an angry and frustrated family “dumped” the body of their relative at the company’s offices to protest delays in paying out an insurance policy on him. Insurance is a grudge purchase at the best of times and the lack of sympathy from consumers for corporates who rake in their money from this line of business is exacerbated by the fact that it seems to many policyholders trying to make claims, that insurers will go out of their way to avoid paying. A year ago, there...
