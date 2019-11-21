 
 
Editorials 21.11.2019

Quotas let new talent flourish… cricket should take note

The Springboks pay respect to a boisterous crowd. (Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images)

Rugby has used quotas to bring new talent to the fore – with obvious success. Cricket needs to follow suit.

The wonderful sense of national pride which overwhelmed us after the Boks’ Rugby World Cup triumph has almost – but not quite – put to bed the awful, divisive spectre of quotas. Almost, because while very few intelligent rugby fans would ever regard Siya Kolisi, Lukanyo Am, Makozole Mapimpi or Cheslin Kolbe as “quota players”, the reality is that plenty of young non-white players from disadvantaged backgrounds still need doors to be opened for them so their talent can flourish. The issue of quotas is still very much alive and well in cricket, and it is an ideologically, as well...
