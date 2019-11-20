Real men don’t need a day, bro

The person or organisation which came up with the idea to have an International Men’s Day – it was yesterday – is surely irony-impaired. Ask most women: every day is men’s day… let’s be honest, they control the world. So why they would want to additionally annex a whole day for themselves is beyond us. Why did this come about, we wonder? Were so many guys feeling so threatened by the current state of the world – independent women, changing gender roles, questions about the very essence of masculinity itself – that they needed to get together for a collective,...

The person or organisation which came up with the idea to have an International Men’s Day – it was yesterday – is surely irony-impaired.

Ask most women: every day is men’s day… let’s be honest, they control the world. So why they would want to additionally annex a whole day for themselves is beyond us.

Why did this come about, we wonder? Were so many guys feeling so threatened by the current state of the world – independent women, changing gender roles, questions about the very essence of masculinity itself – that they needed to get together for a collective, global “bro’ hug”?

Pity them if that was the case.

However, if a day like this can make men sit for even a moment to consider their roles in society – and how they treat women, children and the vulnerable – then perhaps it will not have been a complete waste of time.

Men do not need to conquer or abuse women to prove their manliness. They do not need to accumulate vast wealth or huge power which they can laud over inferiors.

Real men think about others. And, if necessary they make sacrifices to protect others. It’s sad so few of them know that.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.