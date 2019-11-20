 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 20.11.2019 06:25 am

Allow De Ruyter to put out the Eskom fire

PREMIUM!
Allow De Ruyter to put out the Eskom fire

Andre de Ruyter will leave his post as Nampak CEO to take up the role as Eskom's new CEO. Image: Moneyweb

The issue is not about race. It is not about black people being unable to run complex organisations, as some white racists have put it.

Predictably, the EFF – along with a motley crew of the disgruntled, the woke and those with chips on their shoulders – has lashed out at the appointment of a white man to head power utility Eskom. Much of the criticism is knee-jerk racism – but there are some parts of the argument against giving the job to Andre de Ruyter, which cannot simply be dismissed out of hand. It is true that the government did not advance the transformation project at all by not appointing a person of colour. It is also true that, under De Ruyter’s watch, the...
Related Stories
De Ruyter ‘perfect, capable man for Eskom job’ 20.11.2019
Privatisation of SOEs is not the answer– expert 20.11.2019
De Ruyter ‘was a nightmare at Sasol, subverted the board’ 20.11.2019


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.