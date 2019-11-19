The truth will out, Prince Andrew

Even in this world where outrage is fuelled by social media, someone should have reminded Britain’s Prince Andrew of the old saying that “the dogs bark and the caravan moves on…” In other words, what is news now will not be in a short space of time and some other issue will come along to get people incensed. Yet, Andrew decided to go on to the BBC and, in an hour-long interview, clear his name. That name has been besmirched by claims that he had sex with an underage girl during his friendship with American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly...

Even in this world where outrage is fuelled by social media, someone should have reminded Britain’s Prince Andrew of the old saying that “the dogs bark and the caravan moves on…”

In other words, what is news now will not be in a short space of time and some other issue will come along to get people incensed.

Yet, Andrew decided to go on to the BBC and, in an hour-long interview, clear his name. That name has been besmirched by claims that he had sex with an underage girl during his friendship with American paedophile Jeffrey Epstein, who allegedly committed suicide in prison earlier this year.

The interview did anything but clear his name, raising more questions about his relationship with Epstein and about the parties Epstein hosted where there were plenty of young, underage girls. The prince looked distinctly uncomfortable answering questions while even his denials were not ringing ones.

He has just effectively painted a target on his back for the British media which is now delving further into his past.

Perhaps it’s just as well – at least now the truth will be known … one way or the other.

If you abuse underage girls, you belong behind bars. No matter who you are.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.