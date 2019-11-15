 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 15.11.2019 06:30 am

Diabetes warning: have yourself checked by a doctor

PREMIUM!
Diabetes warning: have yourself checked by a doctor

Picture: iStock

Diabetes is a genuinely democratic disease which respects no gender, racial or cultural makeup, nor socioeconomic status.

While much of the attention in the health sector in South Africa has, quite correctly, been focused on combating HIV/Aids – and huge progress has been made – a quiet killer has been gaining ground to the extent where it is now one of the biggest threats to the well-being of the nation. With more than 4.5 million people in this country living with diabetes – more than two million of whom are unaware they have the condition – South Africa is now in the top 10 countries worldwide where the disease is increasing. Diabetes is a genuinely democratic disease...
Related Stories
Indonesians quitting ‘rice addiction’ over diabetes fears 14.11.2019
WHO launches initiative to boost insulin access for diabetics 14.11.2019
SA’s diabetes disaster is getting even bigger 14.11.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.