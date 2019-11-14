 
 
14.11.2019

How to fix the climbing road death toll

Images: Arrive Alive

Tougher rules – for speed and for alcohol levels – mean nothing if they are not enforced, and merely provide more opportunities for taking bribes.

If scapegoats were actual, physical animals, the ANC government would need to set up special pens for the numbers it has been accumulating. Latest to join the flock is the suggestion that lowering speed limits around the country across the board will reduce the horrendous carnage on our roads. The proposal is that the national highway limit be lowered from 120km/h to 100km/h and, in urban areas where there are high concentrations of pedestrians, the limit be reduced from 60km/h to 40km/h. While we do see some sense in reducing urban limits to 40km/h in high-risk areas – where there...
