Probe possible graft over Merc mampara’s utterances

Just when you thought the brass-necked cheek of ANC fat cats couldn’t get any worse, along comes Kwazi Mshengu, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education. He is reportedly using a hired car which costs taxpayers R100,000 a month … because he refused to use the car he inherited from his predecessor. However, this mampara insists that by doing this, he is actually saving the country money. That is because, according to him, it would cost R150,000 a month if he was to be reimbursed for using his own car. He said last month he drove 8,000km, which would have cost R154,000...

Just when you thought the brass-necked cheek of ANC fat cats couldn’t get any worse, along comes Kwazi Mshengu, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education. He is reportedly using a hired car which costs taxpayers R100,000 a month … because he refused to use the car he inherited from his predecessor.

However, this mampara insists that by doing this, he is actually saving the country money. That is because, according to him, it would cost R150,000 a month if he was to be reimbursed for using his own car. He said last month he drove 8,000km, which would have cost R154,000 if he had claimed for his own car, which has a 3.5 litre engine.

That works out at just under R20 a kilometre. What do you drive, Comrade, a gold-plated Ferrari?

Mshengu refuses to drive the car he should because he says it is unsafe. The Sunday Times, however, reported that a supposed “official” report on the “death trap” Mercedes-Benz was not compiled by the company or its dealers.

The allegations in the newspaper pose questions of fraud and cannot pass without being investigated. If they are found to be correct, Mshengu and whoever helped him must be fired and face a court of law.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.