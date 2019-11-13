 
 
Probe possible graft over Merc mampara’s utterances

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu. Picture: Screenshot (SABC News)

The allegations in the newspaper pose questions of fraud and cannot pass without being investigated.

Just when you thought the brass-necked cheek of ANC fat cats couldn’t get any worse, along comes Kwazi Mshengu, the KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education. He is reportedly using a hired car which costs taxpayers R100,000 a month … because he refused to use the car he inherited from his predecessor. However, this mampara insists that by doing this, he is actually saving the country money. That is because, according to him, it would cost R150,000 a month if he was to be reimbursed for using his own car. He said last month he drove 8,000km, which would have cost R154,000...
