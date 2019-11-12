 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 12.11.2019 06:30 am

ANC must face the truth about home affairs’ ineptitude

PREMIUM!
ANC must face the truth about home affairs’ ineptitude

Foreign nationals sit and watch after their shacks were set alight by alleged looters at Marabastad, near the Pretoria Central Business District (CBD) in Pretoria, South Africa on September 2, 2019, during widespread attacks on foreign nationals and looting of their shops. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The ANC has not implemented a proper system of assessing potential migrants, coupled with the almost total lack of any control over our borders.

The sounds you hear in the background are some very expensive chickens coming home to roost for the ANC … its failure since 1994 to implement a coherent immigration policy and to secure our borders. The department of home affairs (DHA) is involved in a swamp of lawsuits on everything from rejection of applications for asylum to delays in finalising visas, permanent residence and work permits. The DHA could be looking at a mountain in compensation and legal bills and has set aside R2 billion of its budget to cater for such “contingent liabilities”. Delays in issuing documents have been...
Related Stories
Waiver for foreign kid tourists given thumbs up by tourism sector 11.11.2019
Home affairs scraps unabridged birth certificate requirement 11.11.2019
South Africans are not xenophobic – Ramaphosa 11.11.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.