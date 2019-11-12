ANC must face the truth about home affairs’ ineptitude
PREMIUM!
Foreign nationals sit and watch after their shacks were set alight by alleged looters at Marabastad, near the Pretoria Central Business District (CBD) in Pretoria, South Africa on September 2, 2019, during widespread attacks on foreign nationals and looting of their shops. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP
The ANC has not implemented a proper system of assessing potential migrants, coupled with the almost total lack of any control over our borders.