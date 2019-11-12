 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 12.11.2019 06:28 am

Sadly, war is still big business

PREMIUM!
Sadly, war is still big business

South African Regiment members pay tribute to the fallen during the annual National Civic Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph in Harrison Street, Johannesburg, 10 November 2019. It is the 80th Anniversary of the start of World War II in Poland. National Civic Remembrance Sunday service honours all South Africans who made the supreme sacrifice for their country in wars and conflict, including the struggle for democracy. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

And we continue to invest our sons and our daughters.

At the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month, the “war to end all wars” ended as the guns fell silent on that day in 1918. World War I was so gruesome in the scale of its slaughter of the young men of Europe (and latterly, the United States), that “never again” was the prayer on the lips of many. Yet, the Treaty of Versailles, which was signed the following year and formally endorsed the Armistice, sowed the seeds of the following, even larger conflict, World War II, which began in September 1939. Versailles humiliated the losing...


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.