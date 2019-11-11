 
 
Editorials 11.11.2019 06:05 am

Doctors treated unfairly and deserve more respect

Picture: iStock

Newly qualified – and willing – professionals are being treated with disdain by the department of health.

In Cloud Cuckoo Land, the territory which the ANC occupies and wants the people of SA to share in an illogical, ruinous redistribution, there will be equity for all in the health system.  After all, health is a basic human right and people have the right to fair treatment.  That is one of the tenets of the vaunted National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme, which aims to “democratise” health once and for all.  In reality, there are long queues in government hospitals and clinics. There are shortages of medicines. There are staff shortages. There is a lack of competence. People die...
