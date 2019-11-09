 
 
Editorials 9.11.2019 06:27 am

SA’s focus shifts to Soweto derby

Enerst Middendorp, coach of Kaizer Chiefs and Rhulani Mokoena, coach of Orlando Pirates BackpagePix

A victory today is non-negotiable for Pirates if they are to resurrect their stuttering season.

It’s not often that it happens, but the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last weekend forced the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to take a back seat in Durban on the same day. Amakhosi emerged victorious in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday after the match went to extra-time and after being deadlocked at 2-2 following 120 minutes of drama, Chiefs won 4-2 on penalties. This afternoon the Soweto derby takes centre stage at FNB Stadium as the two Soweto giants lock horns in the league. Last week’s result will only...
