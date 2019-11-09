SA’s focus shifts to Soweto derby

It’s not often that it happens, but the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last weekend forced the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to take a back seat in Durban on the same day. Amakhosi emerged victorious in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday after the match went to extra-time and after being deadlocked at 2-2 following 120 minutes of drama, Chiefs won 4-2 on penalties. This afternoon the Soweto derby takes centre stage at FNB Stadium as the two Soweto giants lock horns in the league. Last week’s result will only...

It’s not often that it happens, but the Springboks’ Rugby World Cup triumph in Japan last weekend forced the Soweto derby between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to take a back seat in Durban on the same day.

Amakhosi emerged victorious in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinal at Moses Mabhida Stadium last Saturday after the match went to extra-time and after being deadlocked at 2-2 following 120 minutes of drama, Chiefs won 4-2 on penalties. This afternoon the Soweto derby takes centre stage at FNB Stadium as the two Soweto giants lock horns in the league.

Last week’s result will only add extra spice to the encounter as Chiefs push forward to drive home their advantage this season. Amakhosi are top of the standings, seven points clear of second-placed Sundowns, albeit having played an extra game.

Chiefs, who have only conceded five goals in 10 matches, have lost just once in the league this season and racked up eight victories and a draw. Pirates, meanwhile, are still struggling to find rhythm, sitting in seventh spot with just three wins from 10 league matches. They have leaked 13 goals.

A victory today is non-negotiable for Pirates if they are to resurrect their stuttering season. Three points for Chiefs will just give them the confidence they can go all the way and win their first league title since 2014/15.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.