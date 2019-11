Nowhere in contemporary South African politics is the saying that “empty vessels make the most noise” more appropriate than when applied to the Black First, Land First (BLF) organisation. We use the word organisation loosely, because rabble might be more accurate. What you certainly cannot call it after this week’s Electoral Commission ruling, is a political party. The commission turned down an attempt by the BLF to appeal an earlier decision that deregistered the party because it has a constitution based on racial discrimination. The BLF is open only to black people – something which is outlawed by the constitution....

Nowhere in contemporary South African politics is the saying that “empty vessels make the most noise” more appropriate than when applied to the Black First, Land First (BLF) organisation.

We use the word organisation loosely, because rabble might be more accurate. What you certainly cannot call it after this week’s Electoral Commission ruling, is a political party. The commission turned down an attempt by the BLF to appeal an earlier decision that deregistered the party because it has a constitution based on racial discrimination.

The BLF is open only to black people – something which is outlawed by the constitution.

Now, though, this collection of loud-mouthed racists – because that is exactly what they are – is making bellicose threats about “going underground” and taking up the “armed struggle” in pursuit of their uniracial political paradise.

Nazism and apartheid were both rightly declared crimes against humanity … so we must ask ourselves whether we should also take seriously this threat to go down the route of violence and insurrection.

Let’s not forget that the BLF failed to gain enough votes to win even one seat in parliament, so perhaps these empty ideological vessels will find their own way into the dustbin of South African political history.

