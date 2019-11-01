 
 
Editorials 1.11.2019 06:40 am

Time to rein in the kings of Africa

King Mswati III. Image: Facebook

The sad thing is that his profligate behaviour is copied by many an African leader, who believe they are also kings.

Marie Antionette, the French queen at the time of the 1789 Revolution, showed how out of touch she was with reality by responding “Let them eat cake” when told the peasants had no bread. In this modern era of technology and global travel that sort of ignorance cannot be used as an excuse by King Mswati III of our impoverished neighbour, eSwatini (formerly known as Swaziland). He cannot be unaware that his country is one of the poorest in the world and that, apart from their daily struggle to survive, Swazis are burdened by one of the highest rates of...
