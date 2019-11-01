 
 
Editorials 1.11.2019 06:35 am

Do it for coach Rassie, Boks

South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus, 27 September 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE / MARK R. CRISTINO

We’re sure the team will be playing their hearts out tomorrow – for the cup and for Rassie.

Win or lose tomorrow, it’s going to be a poignant and emotional day for the Springboks as they play their last match under coach Rassie Erasmus. His announcement yesterday that he will be stepping down from the Bok coaching role to continue as director of coaching at SA Rugby was not the bombshell some are portraying it as. It had been long expected that he would step aside at the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup campaign. Even so, it cannot be denied that he will leave a huge vacuum when he goes. He has already booked his place in...
