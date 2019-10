Large parts of South Africa are burning up and shrivelling before our eyes as a prolonged drought and repeated heatwaves hit. Following the water crisis in Cape Town last year, when it was predicted the city would hit “day zero” when the taps ran dry, there has been some increased awareness about the need to conserve water, although the massive mindset change necessary is still some way off. The reality is, as Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said yesterday, that South Africa is a water-scarce country. It always was and always will be and climate change is...

Large parts of South Africa are burning up and shrivelling before our eyes as a prolonged drought and repeated heatwaves hit.

Following the water crisis in Cape Town last year, when it was predicted the city would hit “day zero” when the taps ran dry, there has been some increased awareness about the need to conserve water, although the massive mindset change necessary is still some way off.

The reality is, as Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said yesterday, that South Africa is a water-scarce country. It always was and always will be and climate change is making the situation worse.

In Gauteng, rapidly expanding populations – drawn here by the lure of jobs and a much better life – has meant increasing pressure on the water resource.

At the moment, there is additional pressure on the system because the Lesotho Highlands Water Scheme, which feeds into the Vaal River system, is out of action until the end of November for essential maintenance.

Long-term weather forecasts are uncertain, so the main rains may arrive later this year than they normally do, while heatwaves continue.

But also, shockingly, much of our water is going to waste as it is unusable because it is so badly polluted. It is going to cost R1 billion to rehabilitate the Vaal from its current level of pollution.

And therein is the bigger, and longer-term, threat to our water supply: the deployment by the ANC of incompetent cadres to vital municipal and regional water supply and purification systems. This incompetence has also delayed the building of vital new dams.

And, as much as that political boil needs to be lanced, so, too, do ordinary consumers – especially in the suburbs – need to realise the days are numbered of wasting water on gardens, swimming pools and washing cars.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.