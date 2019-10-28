Busisiwe’s clearly a political pygmy

Ag, shame. That’s the only thing we can say about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision not to oppose legal challenges to her findings because she might end up paying out of her own pocket for her own incompetence. That is the crux of the matter: the personal costs orders are not meant to have a “chilling effect”on her or her office and, thereby, derail this particular part of SA’s constitutional safeguards; they are meant to ensure that the pubic protector’s office applies the highest standards at all times. Under Mkhwebane, it patently has not, as the rulings against her –...

Ag, shame. That’s the only thing we can say about Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s decision not to oppose legal challenges to her findings because she might end up paying out of her own pocket for her own incompetence.

That is the crux of the matter: the personal costs orders are not meant to have a “chilling effect”on her or her office and, thereby, derail this particular part of SA’s constitutional safeguards; they are meant to ensure that the pubic protector’s office applies the highest standards at all times.

Under Mkhwebane, it patently has not, as the rulings against her – and the order for personal costs liability – have outlined both her legal incompetence and her partisanship in conducting her investigations. If she had done even halfway adequate probes and reports, the courts may have ruled against, but not censured, her personal ineptitude.

Any attempt by Mkhwebane and her supporters to characterise her as some kind of legal martyr burnt at the stake for pursuing the truth should be seen for what it is – a cover-up and attempt to deflect blame. Clearly, she is worried other reports will be shot down in flames.

That is not what SA wants in a public protector.

