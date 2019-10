Democratic Alliance (DA) supporters and even some analysts try to put a positive spin on recent events in the party … but the reality is that it is facing the biggest challenge in its history. The resignation of Mmusi Maimane, following so soon after that of Herman Mashaba, will – whether the optimists like it or not – be put down, in one way or another, to race. The return of Helen Zille has been interpreted by some as a lurch to the right for the party and a potential deterrent to black recruitment. At the same time, there is...

At the same time, there is no doubt Maimane failed as a leader to communicate a cohesive, unified policy approach and, in the process, the DA alienated people on both sides of the political spectrum.

Whether Zille will be able to woo those people back into the fold to retain, or even grow, the DA’s opposition strength remains to be seen.

It won’t be easy, but Zille is not only a street fighter, she is a survivor.

Many will gravitate, reluctantly, towards the DA because there is no democratic, liberal alternative to the ANC.

It’s going to take a lot to save the DA … and it needs leaders who can rise to that challenge.

