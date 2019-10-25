There’s nothing wrong with having a ‘Red’ friend
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C) waves next to Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (L) and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (R) during a family photo with heads of countries taking part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit at the Sirius Park of Science and Art in Sochi, Russia, 24 October 2019. The Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum take place on 23-24 October 2019. Picture: EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL
The world is not the same place it was in 1990 when the Soviet Union collapsed. It’s time we realised that.