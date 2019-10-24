DA faces biggest crisis of its existence

In Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Juliet says “parting is such sweet sorrow”, because she knows it will not be long before she sees her love again. Though they may have tried to make the best of yesterday’s parting of the ways, the leadership of the Democratic Alliance (DA) knows that there will be far more sorrow than sweet ahead for the party. Even though Mmusi Maimane in resigning as leader; Athol Trollip in stepping down as federal chair of the party; and Helen Zille, as incoming federal executive head, all tried to put an optimistic spin on the situation, the...

