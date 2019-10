There will be no repeat of the “Miracle of Brighton”. The Springboks are now just two steps away from going all the way at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after beating the hosts 26-3 in a hard-fought quarterfinal in Tokyo yesterday. The Boks will face Wales in Sunday’s second semifinal. New Zealand and England will contest the other semifinal on Saturday for a spot in the November 2 final. Four years ago in Brighton, Japan stunned the Springboks in a World Cup group match. It’s still rated as possibly the biggest upset in world rugby, and inspired a...

There will be no repeat of the “Miracle of Brighton”. The Springboks are now just two steps away from going all the way at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan after beating the hosts 26-3 in a hard-fought quarterfinal in Tokyo yesterday.

The Boks will face Wales in Sunday’s second semifinal. New Zealand and England will contest the other semifinal on Saturday for a spot in the November 2 final.

Four years ago in Brighton, Japan stunned the Springboks in a World Cup group match. It’s still rated as possibly the biggest upset in world rugby, and inspired a movie.

Before the tournament, South African national rugby coach Rassie Erasmus, who faced and convincingly beat Japan in a warm-up match last month, insisted there wouldn’t be a sequel. The Springboks yesterday dug deep to ensure they progressed in the tournament after pushing past a Brave Blossoms side that had already defeated Samoa, Ireland and Scotland to top their group.

The Boks were starved of possession and territory in the first half and only led 5-3 at halftime in a closely-contested affair, just the third encounter between these two countries.

The Boks, whose only loss of the tournament was against defending champions New Zealand in their opener last month, were reduced to 14 men for 10 minutes in the opening quarter after Beast Mtawarira was penalised for a tip-tackle.

Japan upped their game in those 10 minutes and the Springboks were stretched to their limit. But they came out firing in the second half, and their continued physical presence took its toll against the brave hosts.

For the Boks, there is plenty of work ahead. As solid, yet unspectacular as they have been, there is still plenty of hard work again if they are to win the William Webb Ellis Cup for a third time. Go Boks. A country is behind you.

