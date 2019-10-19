 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 19.10.2019 06:25 am

South Africans deserve better from Eskom

PREMIUM!
South Africans deserve better from Eskom

Eskom load shedding. Picture Ian Landsberg / African News Agency (ANA)

You were, and are, tasked with the responsibility of making sure South Africans have access to power.

South Africans have every reason to feel frustrated. This week the country was plunged into pockets of darkness again when load shedding made an unwelcome return, despite government and Eskom dismissing the Democratic Alliance’s claims that blackouts were on the cards a month ago. It’s something Eskom keeps on denying, insisting the risk of load shedding has always been there. Matric exams were disrupted in some areas, while businesses once again had to come up with new plans to keep their doors open. Load shedding has had a massive negative effect on our economy, and this round of rolling blackouts...
Related Stories
EFF calls for ‘admittedly clueless’ Mabuza to go 18.10.2019
Eskom’s Jabu Mabuza says he didn’t want his job and didn’t apply for it 18.10.2019
Load shedding emergency has been coming for some time 18.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.