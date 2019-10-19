South Africans deserve better from Eskom

South Africans have every reason to feel frustrated. This week the country was plunged into pockets of darkness again when load shedding made an unwelcome return, despite government and Eskom dismissing the Democratic Alliance’s claims that blackouts were on the cards a month ago. It’s something Eskom keeps on denying, insisting the risk of load shedding has always been there. Matric exams were disrupted in some areas, while businesses once again had to come up with new plans to keep their doors open. Load shedding has had a massive negative effect on our economy, and this round of rolling blackouts...

Load shedding has had a massive negative effect on our economy, and this round of rolling blackouts could not have come at a worse time. The Moody’s ratings agency is scheduled to review our investment grade on November 1. President Cyril Ramaphosa has just been abroad, urging investors to put their money in our country. But that’s a tough sell when there is very little faith in the power utility, who cannot get on top of producing power due to ageing infrastructure and years and years of mismanagement.

That makes Eskom chairperson Jabu Mabuza’s comments on Thursday so insulting. Replying to a question at a press conference, when asked if the management team in charge of Eskom was competent enough, Mabuza passed the buck and said he didn’t apply for the position of acting CEO. He said Ramaphosa appointed him. He didn’t want the job.

That’s got nothing to do with it. No one cares if you want the job or not. You were, and are, tasked with the responsibility of making sure South Africans have access to power. Make the most of it – at least until such time as someone has been appointed in a permanent role.

Come on Eskom. Get your house in order. We deserve better.

