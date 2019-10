The fact that Nicholas Ninow was jailed for life yesterday does not bring the awful story of the “Dros rapist” anywhere near a conclusion. Sure, he will probably end his days behind bars, because the likelihood of any parole or pardon is vanishingly remote. But, his young victim, who was just seven when he raped her, will have to deal with the consequence of his acts for the rest of her life. She told social workers she fears all men now and worries that her identity will leak out and hurt her and her family even more. It is likely...

The fact that Nicholas Ninow was jailed for life yesterday does not bring the awful story of the “Dros rapist” anywhere near a conclusion.

Sure, he will probably end his days behind bars, because the likelihood of any parole or pardon is vanishingly remote.

But, his young victim, who was just seven when he raped her, will have to deal with the consequence of his acts for the rest of her life.

She told social workers she fears all men now and worries that her identity will leak out and hurt her and her family even more.

It is likely this trauma will affect her life and relationships deeply.

Ninow has badly damaged a young life and that is something that those who have some sympathy for him – because of his own damaged life of abuse and drugs – should never lose sight of.

There are plenty of abused and neglected people who manage to get through life without ruining the lives of others.

Nothing can mitigate the conduct of people like Ninow – and if nothing else comes out of this tragedy, we hope that, at least, courts will in future not hesitate to impose the maximum sentence on these monsters.

