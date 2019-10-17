Artists play a vital role in society

The performing arts world is a place of dreams, many of which are shattered by reality. The yellow brick road often doesn’t lead to fame and, as the old song goes, “all the stars that never were are parking cars and pumping gas…” In South Africa, it is even tougher than it is in Hollywood, because artists are seldom recognised for their talent and are often exploited by those who do profit from their genius. Now, actors and others are coming together to push President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill, which should, hopefully, reduce or eliminate...

The performing arts world is a place of dreams, many of which are shattered by reality. The yellow brick road often doesn’t lead to fame and, as the old song goes, “all the stars that never were are parking cars and pumping gas…”

In South Africa, it is even tougher than it is in Hollywood, because artists are seldom recognised for their talent and are often exploited by those who do profit from their genius.

Now, actors and others are coming together to push President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill, which should, hopefully, reduce or eliminate what artists say is labour exploitation in the industry.

They also say they are worried because speaking out about what is going on in the showbiz world can get you blacklisted and destroy your career.

We need to realise that, much as we have huge problems to deal with in this country, our artists and performers play a vital role not only entertaining us, but also informing us and helping keep society on an even keel.

This is not to say artists should get preferential treatment; but it’s not fair that they get treated like second-class citizens because there are limited opportunities out there.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.