Editorials 17.10.2019 06:50 am

Artists play a vital role in society

Top 11 Artists In The "Lift As You Rise" Project | Image: Supplied

Our artists and performers play a vital role not only entertaining us, but also informing us and helping keep society on an even keel.

The performing arts world is a place of dreams, many of which are shattered by reality. The yellow brick road often doesn’t lead to fame and, as the old song goes, “all the stars that never were are parking cars and pumping gas…” In South Africa, it is even tougher than it is in Hollywood, because artists are seldom recognised for their talent and are often exploited by those who do profit from their genius. Now, actors and others are coming together to push President Cyril Ramaphosa to sign the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill, which should, hopefully, reduce or eliminate...
