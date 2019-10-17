 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 17.10.2019 06:45 am

The millstone around the neck of SA

PREMIUM!
The millstone around the neck of SA

Picture: Moneyweb

No matter how many excuses power utility Eskom offers up, this load shedding is a fiasco.

If ever there was a light at the end of that depressing tunnel which appears to be the future of our country, then we worry that Eskom’s latest load shedding fiasco may have turned it off for good. On the verge of a new ratings assessment by influential global ratings agencies, the latest bout of power outages – at the stage two level, which has been calculated to cost South Africa R2 billion a day in lost production – will, surely, have a massive negative influence on how this country is perceived by outsiders and particularly investors. And, no matter...
Related Stories
With renewed load shedding, Eskom sheds hope 17.10.2019
Stage 2 load shedding to continue on Thursday 16.10.2019
IFP in Gauteng says Eskom should wipe out Soweto’s pre-1994 ‘historic debt’ 16.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.