 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 16.10.2019 06:40 am

EWN loses focus in ordering Bateman to apologise

PREMIUM!
EWN loses focus in ordering Bateman to apologise

Barry Bateman. Picture: Video screenshot

We believe EWN embarked on some weapons-grade ‘virtue signalling’ in making Bateman apologise for damaging the company’s campaign against GBV.

It was unprofessional of Eyewitness News (EWN) reporter Barry Bateman to call Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema a “p**s” during an emotional outburst at a press conference last month. Journalists are there to record events, not become part of those events themselves. Bateman crossed that line and, in the process, opened himself up to accusation of bias and – as the EFF like to trumpet – racism. Even though he may have thought he was making an off-the-record comment, the reality is that he was seen as an employee of EWN. So one cannot quibble with the fact...
Related Stories
Shivambu does not accept ‘loyal racist member of Stratcom’ Barry Bateman’s apology 15.10.2019
Barry Bateman apologises for calling Malema a ‘p**s’ after being docked a month’s pay 15.10.2019
What I learnt from trying to stick up for Barry Bateman 12.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.