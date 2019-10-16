 
 
Editorials 16.10.2019

Policing methods will hamper Aarto

Policing methods will hamper Aarto

File image.

Already, bribery is rife – in everything from getting licences to avoiding driving tickets – and the points penalty system could worsen it.

In principle, the government’s intention to improve South Africa’s shocking road safety record by introducing a penalty points system for offenders is a sensible idea. It works well in other countries and the deterrent effect has meant an improvement in driving standards and a reduction in deaths on the road. However, the contentious Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) legislation has been a worryingly long time in being put into action in SA. And now it has become even more problematic because the authorities have given the public just 30 days to comment on draft regulations in connection with...
