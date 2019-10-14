 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 14.10.2019 06:07 am

US Gupta sanction shows up inept SA

PREMIUM!
US Gupta sanction shows up inept SA

Ajay Gupta with Helen Zille at Newlands cricket stadium 'before the scandals'. Picture: Twitter.

The Americans learnt that the way you bring gangsters to justice is through following the money.

The Americans learnt that the way you bring gangsters to justice is through following the money. That’s how they nailed notorious hoodlum Al Capone, who eventually went to prison for tax evasion – not murder, kidnapping or extortion. The United States labels gangster-type conduct “racketeering” and has a whole arsenal of legislation which enables it to hit the crooks hard where it hurts most – in their bank accounts. So it is with the announcement that the US Treasury’s Office of foreign assets control has sanctioned Ajay, Atul and Rajesh Gupta, along with their henchman, Salim Essa, as “members of...
Related Stories
COPE questions whether government will blacklist Bosasa and terminate contracts 13.10.2019
‘They are stealing our future’ – How state capture affects its faceless victims 12.10.2019
US sanctions against Guptas ‘might have embarrassed Ramaphosa’ 12.10.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.