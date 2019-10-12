 
 
Editorials 12.10.2019 09:07 am

JSC setting a vexing precedent

JSC setting a vexing precedent

FILE PICTURE: Judge Nkola Motata. Picture by Petros Rapule.

Despite lack of evidence, the JSC found that Motata had been provoked by the homeowner and convicted him of a lesser transgression.

It is unrealistic, perhaps even naïve, to think that South Africans can put the issue of race behind them in their day-to-day lives; there’s just too much baggage for that. Yet, we had hoped that, in the judicial system, the influences of skin colour and culture would be firmly put aside when assessments are made or judgments passed. Sadly, the long drawn out case of drunken judge – which has just been finalised, after more than a decade – indicates that may not be the case. Firstly, the Judicial Services Commission (JSC), in determining Motata’s fate, noted that one of...
