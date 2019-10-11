Why did Japan not plan better for this rainy (and windy) day?

Severe tropical storms are not be to taken lightly because they can cause huge property destruction and loss of human life. With super typhoon Hagibis – currently the most powerful storm on Earth – it was not surprising that there would be some disruption to matches in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) taking place in Japan. Extrapolations of the path of the ultra storm show that it will pass close to the Japanese capital, Tokyo, this weekend, only the fifth such close approach by such a major storm in the past 50 years. What is surprising is that the organisers...

