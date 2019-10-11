 
 
Why did Japan not plan better for this rainy (and windy) day?

Why did Japan not plan better for this rainy (and windy) day?

Tournament director of the Japan 2019 Rugby World Cup Alan Gilpin (L) speaks to the media, during an announcement that selected games will be cancelled as Typhoon Hagibis approaches, in Tokyo on October 10, 2019. - Rugby World Cup organisers took the unprecedented step of cancelling games -- England v France, and New Zealand v Italy -- on October 10 as Super Typhoon Hagibis bears down on Japan. (Photo by William WEST / AFP)

If Scotland go home, it would be grossly unfair … even worse than going out in a football match in a penalty shoot-out.

Severe tropical storms are not be to taken lightly because they can cause huge property destruction and loss of human life. With super typhoon Hagibis – currently the most powerful storm on Earth – it was not surprising that there would be some disruption to matches in the Rugby World Cup (RWC) taking place in Japan. Extrapolations of the path of the ultra storm show that it will pass close to the Japanese capital, Tokyo, this weekend, only the fifth such close approach by such a major storm in the past 50 years. What is surprising is that the organisers...
