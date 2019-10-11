 
 
Editorials 11.10.2019 07:21 am

State should remember motorists will just keep fighting e-tolls

State should remember motorists will just keep fighting e-tolls

Image: ANA

Why so quiet, Minister Mbalula?

Unusually for the normally garrulous Fikile Mbalula, the minister of transport, he has gone deathly quiet on the subject of the e-toll system, whose fate should have been decided by the end of August. In the meantime, Sanral, operator of the roads, says it is looking to extend the range of options for usage of e-toll accounts. These include vehicle licence renewal payments, cashless parking and even fuel purchases. There are two ways to view this development. First, perhaps Sanral has accepted defeat on e-tolls and wants to put the expensive electronic infrastructure that powers them to some socially acceptable...
