Editorials 10.10.2019 07:28 am

Stop cops getting away with murder

Stop cops getting away with murder

File photo (Randfontein Herald).

Until this massive problem is addressed by government, crime will remain a millstone around the neck of South Africa.

It is beyond debate that most South Africans do not trust the police service … the perception of people is that while there are decent, hard-working cops, many are either corrupt, hopelessly inefficient, or both. Many people also recognise that, in some cases, police officers believe they are a law unto themselves and can abuse people – or even commit crimes against them – because there will not be consequences. That is why the role of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is critically important, not only for the image of the police but, even more so, to ensure there...
