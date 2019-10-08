 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE  SIGN IN  PREMIUM!
 
 
Editorials 8.10.2019 09:12 am

Want to know who your perfect partner would be? Look in the mirror!

PREMIUM!
Want to know who your perfect partner would be? Look in the mirror!

‘Opposites attract’ and ‘variety is the spice of life’? Not according to German researchers.

Oh well, there goes another relationship cliché. German researchers are putting the lie to the old adage that “opposites attract”. After exhaustive analysis of the responses of more than 12 000 participants in the German Family Panel study, the researchers noticed that the current partners of participants described their personalities in ways that were similar to former partners. So while people tend to believe that their personality preferences change over time, it appears that people do have a specific “type” that persists across relationships. And that “type” tends to have many of the same characteristics as the person themselves. In...
Related Stories
Yes, you do have a type – and it’s likely to be your ex, study suggests 7.10.2019
What constitutes infidelity and how common is it? 1.10.2019
World famous duo heads to SA for talking tour on love 26.9.2019


 


 


 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.