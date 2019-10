Maybe they’ve had a lot of practice in not achieving heights in the sports they invented: football, cricket and rugby. But it might be that fandom is about loyalty. We can’t be like that because we hate to lose. After yesterday’s abysmal surrender by the Proteas to India in the first Test, though, we have to wonder whether we fans shouldn’t form our own “Barmy Army” to jest at South African cricket’s demise. It is bad enough that we lost by 203 runs, but if it were not for the likes of newcomer Senuran Muthusamy and the slightly more experienced...

Maybe they’ve had a lot of practice in not achieving heights in the sports they invented: football, cricket and rugby.

But it might be that fandom is about loyalty.

We can’t be like that because we hate to lose.

After yesterday’s abysmal surrender by the Proteas to India in the first Test, though, we have to wonder whether we fans shouldn’t form our own “Barmy Army” to jest at South African cricket’s demise.

It is bad enough that we lost by 203 runs, but if it were not for the likes of newcomer Senuran Muthusamy and the slightly more experienced Dane Piedt, the loss would have been even more horrific.

Muthusamy, in unbeaten innings of 39 and 45, showed the sort of guts, tenacity and responsibility which is often not displayed by our top and middle order star batsmen.

You don’t have to hit everything out of the park when you’re fighting for your lives.

Hang around, block and frustrate.

And, most of all, remember there can be glory in defeat.

The English did it so well at Dunkirk…

