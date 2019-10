In sport, the difference between winning and losing – in many famous encounters – is down to mindset. Don’t underestimate the power of positive thinking – either for the Springboks in their clash against Italy today, or for the fans at home. There are people who say this is a do-or-die encounter for the Boks at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. If they lose, it could start a process which sees them exit before the knockout rounds. That is negative thinking, people. Any time people have to utter those Doubting Thomas words in connection with a match against a...

In sport, the difference between winning and losing – in many famous encounters – is down to mindset.

Don’t underestimate the power of positive thinking – either for the Springboks in their clash against Italy today, or for the fans at home.

There are people who say this is a do-or-die encounter for the Boks at the Rugby World Cup in Japan. If they lose, it could start a process which sees them exit before the knockout rounds.

That is negative thinking, people.

Any time people have to utter those Doubting Thomas words in connection with a match against a team like Italy, that is the time they should realise the Boks don’t deserve to win the World Cup.

That’s why we are positive. This Springbok squad is one of the best in years – a team united and bigger than the sum of its parts.

But up to now, they have not hit their full potential in the World Cup extravaganza.

The loss against the All Blacks and then the win against Namibia showed the Boks are still not at peak performance.

But we think that is going to change today. And, when it does, we wouldn’t like to be an Italian.

