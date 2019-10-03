 
 
The NHI is a tempting pot of gold for looters

The NHI is a tempting pot of gold for looters

Picture: iStock

Preventing theft and corruption in such a vast and now much more complex system, is going to require more than press statements.

The ANC’s tried and tested means of dealing with the multitude of problems which beset our society are to issue a strongly worded press release … or to form a committee to discuss the problem. It seems that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s newly launched Health Sector Anti-Corruption Forum is a sophisticated version of the latter approach to problem-solving. The forum is intended to be “a mechanism” (another good government word, that) to ensure the upcoming National Health Insurance (NHI) scheme is not exposed to fraud and corruption. Presumably, then, this is the place where whistleblowers will come to lodge their revelations...
