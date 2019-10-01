 
 
Editorials 1.10.2019

The NHI must be more than a plaster on a festering sore



Doctors during surgery.

There is a worrying possibility that government mismanagement of the health sector will not be improved by NHI, but may even be made worse.

The ANC holds out the National Health Insurance (NHI) as the solution for healthcare in South Africa. It is intended that the scheme will eliminate the common failings of the public health service system to deliver quality services to its patients – failings like shortages of medical personnel and medicines, as well as long queues and waiting times. It seems as though little will really change in the future – save that those problems might be just spread around more evenly … to include the currently reasonably efficient (although hugely expensive) private health care sector. That’s the only conclusion we...
