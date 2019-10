The idea of a “fireside chat” as a way for a country’s leader to engage citizens via mass media, has been around for decades … almost as long as the word “propaganda”. It’s not surprising President Cyril Ramaphosa has revived the tradition locally, which was established by Thabo Mbeki and tended to lecture, rather than engage and and share. Ramaphosa has been accused of being “missing in action” in recent months as the country wobbled – through xenophobic riots, soaring unemployment and crime and an intra-ANC political fight to oust him. Giving his new weekly messages to the nation a...

The idea of a “fireside chat” as a way for a country’s leader to engage citizens via mass media, has been around for decades … almost as long as the word “propaganda”.

It’s not surprising President Cyril Ramaphosa has revived the tradition locally, which was established by Thabo Mbeki and tended to lecture, rather than engage and and share.

Ramaphosa has been accused of being “missing in action” in recent months as the country wobbled – through xenophobic riots, soaring unemployment and crime and an intra-ANC political fight to oust him.

Giving his new weekly messages to the nation a more formal appearance – and the sense that he is getting down to business – Ramaphosa has decided to call the communications “From the desk of the President”.

From that desk, he tells us our concerns about the country going downhill are “real”, but he also avows that many people are satisfied with the progress he and his administration have made in combatting corruption and ending state capture.

He appeals to the South African “can do” spirit in saying “we are ready for the challenges which lie ahead”.

Those are soothing words, Mr President. But if words were cures, we would be the best nation in the world.

