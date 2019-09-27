 
 
‘Drunk’ cop is no ‘labour matter’

An alleged drunken policeman in Ekurhuleni, 25 September 2019. Picture: Twitter.

There are many occasions in present-day South Africa where you wonder whether lunatics are running the asylum.

There are many occasions in present-day South Africa where you wonder whether lunatics are running the asylum. And the City of Ekurhuleni is looking like a mad house for refugees from reality. Nowhere else would a senior city spokesperson dismiss as a mere “labour matter” the allegedly criminally irresponsible behaviour by a police officer in uniform, who was not only apparently drunk behind the wheel of an official vehicle, but also carried a loaded gun. Already, the chances of any conviction relating to drunkenness have been reduced because the cop was never tested by his supervisors or other officers who...


 


 


 

