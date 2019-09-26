 
 
Editorials 26.9.2019 06:30 am

Courts stand firm on land issues

Wine farms near Stellenbosch. Picture: Facebook

A recent court decision puts the onus squarely on the government to negotiate realistic amounts for land taken in reform cases.

Resolving the land issue in this country is going to be, by far, the biggest challenge faced since 1994 by the ANC government … and by all South Africans. The problem has the potential to spark anger and violence if not dealt with quickly and equitably. Yet, we wait in anxiety for the execution of the ANC’s expropriation without compensation (EWC) land redistribution principle. And, while we wait, it seems that it is business as usual in the mechanisms being used for resolving land claims. Ironically, while EWC is still being formulated, there has been an important court case relating...
Related Stories
