Gauteng’s MEC for Health, Bandile Masuku, doesn’t think it’s much of a problem that medical supply shortages at the Charlotte Maxeke hospital last week brought non-emergency surgical procedures to a halt.

His department blamed incomplete inventory supply from one supplier, another supplier having run out of stock and that purchase orders for consumables had not been issued in time. Staff at the hospital have to borrow equipment and supplies frequently from other hospitals, according to DA health spokesperson Jack Bloom.

Even more worrying, it has emerged that the provincial health department under-spent its R48 billion budget last year by R631 million. That is not something to be celebrated because it indicates that financial systems, especially with regard to procurement, are inadequate.

This coming year, R51 billion has been allocated to Masuku and his department, who are the ones spearheading the implementation of the controversial National Health Insurance scheme.

If government cannot manage its own medical facilities properly – and this is surely confirmation of that – how on Earth can they expect to absorb the private medical sector under their operating umbrella and make it function efficiently?

If you’re a patient, one thing is certain: there will be plenty of long waits in future.

