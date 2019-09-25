 
 
25.9.2019

It’s time to let go of the toxic past

It’s time to let go of the toxic past

What belongs in the here and now – and the years ahead, for our children and grandchildren – is that we should become South Africans, a nation the world respects.

It seems like more than a few lifetimes ago that Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu uttered his famous words about South Africa being the “Rainbow Nation of the Children of God”. But it is not just the passage of time which has withered that saying, it is the current toxic state of race and ethnic relations which make it seem unbelievably twee and naive. The stink of racism and xenophobia hangs in the air and the laagers of people based on skin colour, language, or tribe seem to be drawing in closer on themselves these days. So, Heritage Day yesterday probably...
