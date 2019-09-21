 
 
Editorials 21.9.2019 09:45 am

More cops won’t solve the crime problem

Police officers. File image: iStock

What about ensuring that the corrupt and inefficient police officers in the service are weeded out first?

It was to be expected that Police Minister Bheki Cele would, soon after revealing worrying increases in serious crimes, go cap in hand to parliament to plead his case for more money for more cops. He told MPs this week the United Nations’ (UN) recommended police-to-citizen ratio was one police officer to every 200 people. In South Africa, this figure is one to 375. That paints a frightening picture of a law enforcement system being badly under-resourced … but it is also misleading in a number of ways. Firstly, experts do not place much store in the UN recommendations for...
