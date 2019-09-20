 
 
Editorials

Zim grocery app shows SA’s got talent

Zim grocery app shows SA's got talent

Picture; iStock

All a person has to do is download the app, buy groceries and pay online here and the goods can be collected from warehouses in various centres in Zimbabwe.

Out of Africa, the old saying goes, there is always something new. And out of adversity, Africans always find a way to survive. The latest example of that is in the enterprising idea to engineer a digital app so that Zimbabweans living in South Africa can now buy groceries for their struggling families at home – and have those groceries get through safely to their destination. South Africa is literally a lifeline for Zimbabweans trying to survive in an economy always teetering on the verge of collapse. Thousands of Zimbabweans here send food and other supplies north across the border...


 


 


 

