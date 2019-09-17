Is there some light at the end of the Sars tunnel?

The saying that there are two certainties in life – death and taxes – is ringing a little hollow in South Africa of late, because tax revenue has become problematic.

Income from taxpayers, both private and corporate, has declined in lockstep with the faltering economy … but public confidence in the entire SA Revenue Service (Sars) system took a knock during the Jacob Zuma era, when the institution was part of state capture.

This has meant that angry, law-abiding South Africans are looking at ways to avoid paying tax, or delaying their payments.

That sort of attitude, if it takes hold, may not be a full-on tax boycott, but can certainly badly harm the fiscus.

So, it is encouraging to hear that trust in the tax institution is rising among ordinary South Africans.

According to South African Citizen Surveys, trust levels have gone up by five percentage points compared to last year.

And much of that appears to be due to the appointment earlier this year of Edward Kieswetter as the new Sars commissioner.

He has pledged to repair the damage to the organisation’s efficiency and reputation which occurred during the time of his predecessor, Tom Moyane.

Is this the light at the end of the tunnel?

